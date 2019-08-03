|
Preston - Alice Marie Mattern, known affectionately by loved ones as "Amma," passed away July 31, 2019, in Preston. She was born Sept. 19,1933, daughter of John and Mary Sylvia. She attended Ledyard schools and was a graduate of NFA. She married Theodore Mattern who predeceased her. Her family was most important and all that mattered to her. Several nieces and nephews' lives were positively affected by her love, she opened her heart and home to all and anyone in need. Alice was an avid sports fan, particularly fond to follow the UConn Women's Basketball, Boston Celtics and the New York Yankees. She loved talking sports with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by two sons, Richard and William; and her brother John Sylvia. She is survived by a brother and "sister," Louis and Sandy Sylvia of Ledyard; her children, Ted (Mary Beth) Mattern of Preston, Lori (Charles) Salter of Voluntown, Sandee (Danial) Gray of Preston, Michele (Edward) Ahlborn of Ledyard; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Caitlin and Abigail Mattern, William (Jenine), Brett (Katie) and Breanna Salter, Jillian (Zane), Raeghan and Thomas O'Connor, Rebecca, EJ and Mitchell Ahlborn; and one very special great-grandchild, the light of her life, Theodore William Salter.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
