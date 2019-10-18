|
Old Lyme - Ms. Muller was born Nov. 5, 1929, in New York, N.Y. to Henry and Martha Muller. She passed away Oct. 11, 2019.
After graduating from high school in Old Lyme, she moved to New York City where she had a career in marketing.
Alice is survived by her brother David Muller, of Boston; as well as over twenty nieces and nephews who adored her. She is predeceased by her other brothers and sisters.
A private service to celebrate her life and her family's love will be held in the Spring.
Published in The Day on Oct. 18, 2019