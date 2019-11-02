|
North Stonington - Alice (Spadafora) Rowe died peacefully surrounded by her loving family Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. She was married to Warren E. Rowe, her childhood sweetheart, for 72 years before his passing in August 2017.
Her family will greet relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Thomas More Church, 87 Mystic Road, North Stonington. Burial will follow immediately at Elm Grove Cemetery, 197 Greenmanville Avenue, Mystic.
A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of the New London Day.
Published in The Day on Nov. 2, 2019