North Stonington - Alice (Spadafora) Rowe, 92, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. She was married to Warren E. Rowe, her childhood sweetheart, for 72 years before his passing in August 2017.
Alice was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., March 27, 1927, to Jennie (DiCanio) and James Spadafora. She had six sisters: Rose, Fannie, Dorothy, Gloria, Jean and Joan, who all predeceased her.
Alice is survived by two daughters, Patricia Dinwoodie and Linda Shea, both from Pawcatuck; and one son, Wayne Rowe and his wife Cathy from Tiverton, R.I. She also is survived by her nine grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Alice was known by many names in this large family: "Mom," "Nana," "Mama," "Grandma" and "Granny." Family was always an important part of who this feisty Italian lady was. She and Warren attended many activities, sports events, graduations, weddings and many other special occasions for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
After moving to North Stonington in 1965, Alice worked as a bank teller for Connecticut Bank and Trust. After retiring from CBT, she worked as a teacher's aide at Westerly St Pius X School.
Her husband, Warren loved to travel, but Alice was afraid to fly. For their 25th anniversary, Warren planned a trip to tour Europe. He told Alice that he was going, "with or without her." She overcame her fears, and loved traveling everywhere from then on. After returning home from one trip, she often asked where and when the next trip would be.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Thomas More Church, 87 Mystic Road, North Stonington. Burial will follow immediately at Elm Grove Cemetery, 197 Greenmanville Avenue, Mystic.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Alice be sent to , www.act.alz.org/donate, or to the American Diabetic Association, https://donations.diabetes.org.
