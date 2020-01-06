Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice S. Buchanan


1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Alice S. Buchanan Obituary
Norwich- Alice S. Buchanan, 85, of Norwich passed away Jan. 3, 2020, at Greentree Manor in Waterford. She was born in Norwich Aug. 27, 1934, to the late Walter and Anna (Litwinawitz) Paprocki.

She is survived by a son Steven Buchanan of Norwich. She is predeceased by her husband Herbert Buchanan; and her son Herbert Buchanan Jr.

Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Church and Allen Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -