Norwich- Alice S. Buchanan, 85, of Norwich passed away Jan. 3, 2020, at Greentree Manor in Waterford. She was born in Norwich Aug. 27, 1934, to the late Walter and Anna (Litwinawitz) Paprocki.
She is survived by a son Steven Buchanan of Norwich. She is predeceased by her husband Herbert Buchanan; and her son Herbert Buchanan Jr.
Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Church and Allen Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 6, 2020