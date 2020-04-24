|
Mystic - Alicia (Tozour) Bauer, 80, a resident of Academy Point in Mystic passed away April 18, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born in Trenton, N.J. she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Evelyn (Rule) Tozour. As a young child growing up, she lived around the country with her family, residing in the east, south, Hawaii and eventually settling in California before graduating high school.
She was introduced to her husband, Howard G. Bauer by a mutual friend, they fell in love and eloped to Las Vegas, Nev. and married July 4, 1957, eventually moving to Connecticut in 1973. He predeceased her in 1993. With her late husband, they had three sons, enjoyed gardening and sailing and was a member of the Shennecossett Yacht Club.
While raising her sons, she went back to college earning her Bachelor of the Arts in Finance from UCONN and was employed at the Computer Sciences Corp. as a Financial Analyst in Norwich up until her retirement.
Alicia lived for several years in Montville and North Stonington serving on the Inland Wetlands Commission and other town committees before moving to Groton in 2000; there she was elected to the Representative Town Committee on which she served for many years.
A beloved and active member of Temple Emanu-El in Waterford, where she was a member and past Co-President of the Sisterhood, provided adult education, assisted with the soup kitchen and lovingly took care of the Memorial Garden.
Throughout her life, she traveled extensively visiting Europe, Israel, Australia and New Zealand and throughout the United States. She was an avid reader, having a passion for science fiction and non-fiction political genres, and loved her cat Blossom.
Alicia was a Justice of the Peace for many years, performing numerous wedding ceremonies; became a Master Gardener, surrounding her home with beautiful flowers that were always the envy of the neighborhood. She also enjoyed cooking, entertaining and was a strong voice and fierce advocate of free speech, equal opportunity, fair treatment of workers, anti-discrimination and women's rights.
She is survived by her three sons, Robert of Tennessee, David of Florida, and George of Connecticut; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Robert, Steven and Etai; three step-grandchildren, Yarden, Atneil and Gubi; a great-grandson, Milo; and her companion for the last 16 years, John Little.
Please consider a donation in her memory to: Isaaca Siegel Landscape Fund at Temple Emanu-El, P.O. Box 288 Waterford, CT. 06385.
Published in The Day on Apr. 24, 2020