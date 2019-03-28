Noank - Alicia G. (Burdick) Crossman, 93, beloved wife for 73 years of Errol B. Crossman, of Pearl St., in Noank, CT, passed away at The Westerly Hospital Monday, March 18, 2019.



Born in Noank, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Eugene and Alice Burdick.



Alicia was retired from the Education Department of the Mystic Seaport where she worked for many years. An accomplished piano player, she shared her love for all children and music at Noank School as a teacher's aide. She had also served as a Deacon, a member of the choir, and was active in the Sunday School at Noank Baptist Church. Alicia enjoyed singing, dancing, quilting and baking. She had an immense love for her family, friends and the Noank shoreline.



In addition to her husband Errol, she is survived by her three children, Thomas I. "Ti" Crossman and wife Kathryn Ellis of Durham, N.H., Barton O. Crossman and wife Cheryl Taylor of Dayville, and Errolee "Ree" Crossman Rathbun and husband Doug of Bradford; a sister, Vivian Smith and husband Franklin of Noank; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Herbert Burdick, Victor Burdick and LeRoy Burdick.



A Celebration of Alicia's Life will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Mar.30, 2019, at Noank Baptist Church, 18 Cathedral Heights, Noank, CT.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Noank Baptist Church, Noank Historical Society or Rescue Road Trips.



Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on Mar. 28, 2019