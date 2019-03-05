Mystic - Alisa Marie Bobinski, 63, of Lecanto, Fla., passed away Feb. 11, 2019, at Gulfside Center for Hospice Care in New Port Richey, Fla., after a brief illness. She was born in New London July 27, 1955, to Walter and Doris (Poehlman) Bobinski and raised in Mystic. She was a graduate of Fitch Senior High School. She loved skiing and was a ski instructor in R.I. and later in N.H. While living in N.H. she worked at Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center for individuals with developmental considerations. It was at this time that her love of all people really flourished. She returned to Conn. and worked for the State of Conn. as Supervisor of Special Needs Agents. Upon retirement from the State of Conn., Alisa moved to Lecanto, Fla.



She loved cats and had the jovial nick-name of "crazy cat lady". She partcipated in the cat show world through TICA. She also enjoyed golfing and boating.



She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Richard and John Bobinski. She is survived by her sisters, Judy Bobinski of Duarte, Calif., and Janice and husband, Charlie Hewitt, of Bristol, N.H.; her aunt,s Julie Innie, Irene Puccio and Helen Caldwell; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She also leaves behind many friends. A special note of thanks to Alisa's dear friends, Clint and Rene Knapp, for their love and support.



She will be buried with her parents at St. Patrick Cemetery in Mystic, CT in the Spring. There will be a Celebration of Life at a date to be determined.



If family and friends desire, a donation to a local no-kill animal shelter in Alisa's name would be a beautiful gesture on her behalf. "Although you are gone from our sight, you will never be gone from our hearts, dear Cee Cee!" Published in The Day on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary