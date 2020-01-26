Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Agnes Church
22 Haigh Avenue
Niantic, CT
Interment
Following Services
Saint Mary Cemetery in New London
Alita "Lola" Sevilla


1931 - 2020
Alita "Lola" Sevilla Obituary
Niantic - Alita "Lola" Sevilla, 88, of Niantic, passed on peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She bravely endured ALS for the past year. Born Oct. 2, 1931, in Vinzons, Camarines Norte, Philippines, Alita was the daughter of the late Emilia Argente and Anacleto Balane.

She was a graduate of the Philippine Women's University and worked as a home economics teacher to elementary school children at the Daet Demonstration Center. She was later appointed by the industrial arts supervisor of the school district to become a demonstration teacher at the Home Industries Center, where she trained home economics teachers and adult students. Shortly thereafter in 1963, Alita was married to Marcelino Sevilla Jr., to whom she was married for 56 years. She went on to work in the government insurance field in the Philippines.

Alita, Marcelino and their three children immigrated to the United States, settling in New York in 1974, and became proud naturalized American citizens. Alita worked as a health insurance claims examiner for Blue Cross and Blue Shield for over 15 years. She later worked as a grand marché chef for the Swan Hotel at Disney World before retirement in Florida. Alita and Marcelino moved back to the northeast in 1996, and later moved to Niantic in 2008, so they could enjoy retirement near their grandchildren.

Alita is survived by her husband Marcelino Sevilla of Niantic; her son Arnel Sevilla and his wife Debbie Sevilla of Bellmore, N.Y.; her daughter Armi Sevilla Rowe and her husband Jonathan Rowe of Waterford; and her daughter Aimee Sevilla Ow and her husband Richard Ow of Kirkland, Wash. She also leaves behind her five grandchildren: Samantha Sevilla, Nathaniel Rowe, Jessica Sevilla, Amanda Rowe and Tristan Ow. Alita was predeceased by her sister Asuncion Reyes; and she is survived by her sister Acela Zurbano.

Alita had a zest for life and an unwavering faith in God. She loved to cook, garden and create arts and crafts. She enjoyed fishing, watching Yankee baseball games, going to church daily and walking at the Niantic boardwalk and McCook park beach with her husband. She loved selecting thoughtful gifts for grandchildren and even her adult children. She was a gregarious and welcoming spirit who offered meals, snacks and treats to everyone––even the UPS guy. She was especially passionate about spreading health and nutrition advice to everyone whom she felt might need it. Alita was "Lola" to everyone and will be greatly missed.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Thomas Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue in New London. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Saint Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Avenue in Niantic. Interment will be at Saint Mary Cemetery in New London immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alita's memory may be sent to St. Agnes Church at 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic, CT 06357, or to the ALS Association. Condolence messages may be left on Alita's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Jan. 26, 2020
