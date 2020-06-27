East Lyme - Allan C. Pelz, 76, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020, surrounded by his family in his East Lyme home. Born in 1943 in Chicago, Ill., Allan grew up in Wisconsin, where he developed his signature sense of humor and adventure.



A 1961 graduate of Wilmot High School, he was appointed to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y.



A private ceremony will take place at a later date.



Full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day. Arrangements are by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, in Centerbrook.



