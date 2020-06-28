East Lyme - Allan C. Pelz, 76, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020, surrounded by his family in his East Lyme home. Born in 1943 in Chicago, Ill., Allan grew up in Wisconsin, where he developed his signature sense of humor and adventure.
A 1961 graduate of Wilmot Union High School, he was appointed to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y. Upon graduation in 1965, Allan sailed internationally as a ship's officer on the USNS Geiger, Military Sealift Command and Texaco Marine. He later earned his degree in architecture from the Rhode Island School of Design. His career led him all over the Eastern seaboard, from the U.S. Naval Air Station in Quonset Point, R.I. to the Quantico Marine Base in Virginia.
Allan moved to East Lyme with his family in 1977, and served as the director of engineering for the Naval Submarine Base in Groton-New London. He retired in 2007, from his position as architect for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Allan was a member of the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, and an avid tenor in the choir for over 25 years. He loved tinkering on cars, U.S. history, classical music and spending time laughing with his family. Known for his quick wit and eloquent prose, he enjoyed giving gifts to his family in clever and imaginative ways. We will always treasure his meticulous drawings and architectural handwriting.
Allan had a great love for his family. He is survived by Emily, his wife of 53 years; his daughter Lauren Kearney and her husband Christopher, of Monroe; his son Craig Pelz and his wife Jennifer, of Denver, Colo.; and his five grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Mark and Neal Pelz, of Wisconsin, and their families.
A private ceremony will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial donations may give to the charity of their choice in Allan's name. To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements are by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, in Centerbrook.
"Fair winds and following seas!"
Published in The Day on Jun. 28, 2020.