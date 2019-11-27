Home

Allan Cary Selserman


1953 - 2019
Allan Cary Selserman Obituary
Waterford - Allan Cary Selserman, 66, of Waterford passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

He was born Thursday, April 2, 1953, in Iselin, the son of the late Issac and the late Doris (née Friedlied) Selserman. He was the beloved husband of Lynne Selserman of Waterford.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. Memorial Gathering will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic.

A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition.
Published in The Day on Nov. 27, 2019
