Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Selserman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Cary Selserman


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allan Cary Selserman Obituary
Waterford - Allan Cary Selserman, 66, of Waterford passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 2, 1953, in Iselin, New Jersey.

The son of the late Issac and the late Doris (Friedlied) Sabo. Allan was employed for many years a manager at Foxwoods Casino.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lynne Selserman of Waterford; a daughter Holly Nicole LaPlante, son-in-law Jason LaPlante, and granddaughter, Payton Thigpen of Niantic; and father to his late son Jordan Selserman. Also survived by mother-in-law Ruth Adams and brother-in-law Mark Adams of Waterford; sisters-in-law, Lee Durbin and Sheri Saddlemire from New York; as well as father to his beloved dog Sandiee "Sandra".

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. A calling hour gathering will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Allan's name to the Community Speaks Out, Groton.

Online condolences may be shared with the Selserman family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -