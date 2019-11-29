|
|
Waterford - Allan Cary Selserman, 66, of Waterford passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.
He was born April 2, 1953, in Iselin, New Jersey.
The son of the late Issac and the late Doris (Friedlied) Sabo. Allan was employed for many years a manager at Foxwoods Casino.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lynne Selserman of Waterford; a daughter Holly Nicole LaPlante, son-in-law Jason LaPlante, and granddaughter, Payton Thigpen of Niantic; and father to his late son Jordan Selserman. Also survived by mother-in-law Ruth Adams and brother-in-law Mark Adams of Waterford; sisters-in-law, Lee Durbin and Sheri Saddlemire from New York; as well as father to his beloved dog Sandiee "Sandra".
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. A calling hour gathering will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Allan's name to the Community Speaks Out, Groton.
Published in The Day on Nov. 29, 2019