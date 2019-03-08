Colchester - Allan David MacInnis, 82, of Colchester and formerly of East Lyme, beloved husband of Sandra (Grillo) MacInnis, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at home on Ash Wednesday, March 6, 2019.



Born July 25, 1936, in New London, he was the son of the late Daniel and Frances (Delmore) MacInnis.



Mr. MacInnis had worked as stock room head for many years at Northeast Utilities before his retirement. A devout Catholic, he was an active communicant of St. Andrew Church in Colchester, where in recent years, he served on the altar for countless Mass, most of them Funeral Liturgies. While living in East Lyme, he was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Matthias Church. Al was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus as well.



In addition to his beloved wife of 60 years, he leaves three children, Jeffrey MacInnis of Waterford, Pamela Cunningham and her husband, Daniel of San Jose, Calif., and MariJo MacInnis of Colchester; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Tyler; a sister, Marjorie; and numerous extended family and friends.



The family will receive guests starting at 10 a,m, Monday, March 11th directly at St. Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave., Colchester before the 11 a.m. celebration of the Funeral Liturgy. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the ( ).



Care of arrangements has been entrusted to the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester. www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2019