Storrs - Allan Gray Attwater, 94, of Grandview Circle died Friday, July 5, at home, after an extended illness. He was born Dec. 20, 1924, in New York City, the son of the late Allan Attwater and F. Lillian (Gray) Attwater, both of whom had immigrated from England early in the 1900s.



Allan grew up in Connecticut and spent much time with his aunt and uncle, Russell E. and Ann (Gray) Beckwith, and his two cousins. His early schooling was in Colchester, and in 1943, he graduated from Mount Hermon School (now Northfield Mount Hermon) in Massachusetts. He attended University of Vermont but finished his degree in chemistry at Seton Hall University in S. Orange, N.J., in 1952. He and his family then moved to Niantic, and he began work at Pfizer, Inc., in Groton, where he soon became a staff chemist. In 1965, he left Pfizer and went to work at General Dynamics Electric Boat.



Allan had many interests. In Niantic, he was a member of the East Lyme Arts Council, acting in performances such as "The Music Man" and "Stop the World, I Want to Get Off." He was a member of the Oswegatchie Hills Club and sang in the Niantic Community Church choir. He enjoyed skeet-shooting, scalloping on the river, and raising prize-winning show cats with his family. He loved photography and developed and printed the pictures himself. He also enjoyed cooking and making his own beer and wine.



In 1981, Allan married June (Petersen) Hary, who survives him. They occasionally traveled to other countries, including England, India, and Costa Rica. In Connecticut, they lived in Voluntown and Brooklyn, eventually settling in Storrs in 2009.



In addition to his wife, Allan is survived by his children from his first marriage, Margery (Keith) Mosher of Mansfield Ctr., Marilyn (Malcolm) Grant of Hope Valley, R.I., Melanie (Vincent) Attwater-Young of Oakdale, Russell Attwater of Norwich, and Robert (Libie) Attwater of Waterford; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He also leaves three stepchildren, Ellen Hillman, Andrew Hary, and Robert Hary; seven step-grandchildren; and six step great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 96 Quarry St., Willimantic. Published in The Day on July 11, 2019