Uncasville - Allan George Drake, 80, of Uncasville, died Sunday May 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Olivia Gunthorpe Drake whom he married April 17, 1964. He was born May 23,1938, in Oneida N.Y. son of the late John E. and Nora Mowers Drake.



Mr. Drake served in the US Navy from 1957-1979 as a machinist mate and a sub school instructor. He was a Chief Petty Officer, and served on the following boats, the Tusk SSN-426, Ben Franklin SSBN-640, Abraham Lincoln SSBN-602, Nathan Hale SSBN-623, and the George Washington Carver SSBN-656. After his career in the Navy, he was employed by the US Postal Service. He was a master woodworker.



Besides his wife of 55 years, he is survived by his children, Donna M. Miller (David) of Stonington, and Sean E. Drake (Eugenia) of East Granby. He also leaves his sister, Janice Nichols of Silver Spring, Md.; a brother David Drake of Oneida N.Y.; and a niece and nephew Stephanie and Christopher; his grandchildren, Jennifer Beaver (Anthony), Stephanie Archer (Ryan), Riona Drake, and Sinead Drake; his great-grandchildren, Colin, Sean and Troy. Besides his parents he was predeceased by a sister Ann Drake.



Funeral Services and burial will be private. A special thank you to the Nurses and Doctors of the 3rd floor E. at Backus Hospital and hospice for their kind and compassionate care.



