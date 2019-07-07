Niantic - Allan H. Smith, 97, of Niantic, passed away July 3, 2019, at Fairview Nursing Home in Groton.



Allan was born Feb. 18, 1922, on Hamilton Farm in Rutherglen, Scotland to Samuel and Elizabeth Smith. He was the beloved husband of Shirley Smith who predeceases him.



Allan spent most of his childhood in Waterford, along with his many siblings.After meeting and marrying the love of his life, Shirley, he began working at Pfizer as a chemical operator. Upon retirement, he and Shirley moved to Jensen Beach, Fla., where they spent many happy years. He will be remembered for his wit, sense of humor, love of music, and his mild manner. He will be missed deeply.



Allan is survived by his three children, Donna Fedors and husband, Michael, of East Lyme, Karen Smith of Laughlin, Nevada, and Jeffrey Smith and wife, Debbie, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; grandchildren, Kirsten Fedors, Dylan and Brent Snide, and Jennifer, Zachary, and Phillip Smith, and by one great grandson, Sawyer Cooksley. Besides his wife, Allan was predeceased by his grandson, Kyle Fedors of New London.



In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Kyle M. Fedors Scholarship Fund would be appreciated. Checks may be made out to East Lyme Scholarship Assoc, Inc. PO Box 190 Niantic, CT. 06357. Please indicate donation is for Kyle M. Fedors Scholarship Fund. Performing a good deed in Allan's name would also be appreciated.



A funeral service will be held at noon, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Ave., Niantic. A calling hour will be held one hour prior to the service from 11 am until noon, in the funeral home. Burial will follow at West Neck Cemetery in Waterford.



Our family would like to thank Fairview in Groton for making Allan's last days comfortable and peaceful. Our thanks also to the staff at Crescent Point, where Allan made his home for the last three years. Published in The Day on July 7, 2019