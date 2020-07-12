1/
Allen Dean "Al" Smith
1953 - 2020
Gales Ferry - Allen Dean "Al" Smith, 66, of Gales Ferry, passed away May 25, 2020. He was born Dec. 16, 1953, in New London, the son of Paul L. Smith and Ellen D. (Stoddard) Smith. On October 18t, 1986, he married Elizabeth (Thomson) Smith, of Gales Ferry; they were together for over 33 years.

Allen worked as a telephone technician for several businesses, including A/Z Corporation, prior to his retirement.

Al was a loving father and an avid outdoorsman. His favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting and observing the natural world around him. An accomplished handyman and mechanic, he spent much of his time working with his hands and passing on his knowledge to family and friends. With such knowledge, he and his wife built their own house - a beautiful log cabin to keep nature around them always.

Allen is survived by his mother Ellen D. Smith; his wife Elizabeth Smith, both of Gales Ferry; his two sons, Paul Smith, of Preston and Patrick Smith, of Groton; two brothers; and four sisters.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are private. A celebration of Allen's life will be held in the future. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.

Published in The Day on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
