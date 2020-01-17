Home

Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Allen V. "Mike" Polhemus


1934 - 2020
Allen V. "Mike" Polhemus Obituary
Uncasville - Allen V. "Mike" Polhemus, 85, loving brother of Betsy Polhemus and brother-in-law of Karen L. Polhemus died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Allen was a resident of Uncasville. He was born April 19, 1934, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. to Lester and Arlene (Bolles) Polhemus.

He received his Bachelor of Science from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute, N.Y. Upon graduating he joined the U.S. Navy serving initially on the USS BRUMBY as an inter-grated Submarine Sonar System Tech. During his service he received a 4th Navy Good Conduct Award and a National Service Defense medal with one bronze star.

Following his Naval Service Allen worked at DDL Omni Engineering as a Senior System Engineer until his retirement in May of 2002 and at the Under Water Sound Lab in Newport, R.I. Always active in his community serving on the Town Planning and Zoning Board, volunteered with the Sub Vets Groton Base and part of the Honor Guard Detail. Special interest to him was volunteering at The Indian and Colonial Research Center in Mystic and the publication of his book, "The Mohegan Indian Maps of Montville CT"

Allen was predeceased by his brother Bob in October 2018. He is survived by his six nieces; five grand-nieces; four grand-nephews; a great-grandnephew; and two great-grandnieces.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home, Rt. 12, Plainfield.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the .

www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Jan. 17, 2020
