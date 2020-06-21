Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Alma's life story with friends and family

Share Alma's life story with friends and family





Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please visit

Groton - Alma Ricci Venditti, 86, of Groton died Tuesday June 16, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 7, 1934, in New London to Guy and Marie (DeStefanis) Ricci. She married Louis F. Venditti Sr.; he survives her. Alma graduated from Fitch High School and received an associate degree from Mitchell College. She worked for Groton Utilities until her retirement.Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com for service details, donation information and to sign the online register. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store