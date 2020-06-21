Alma Ricci Venditti
1934 - 2020
Groton - Alma Ricci Venditti, 86, of Groton died Tuesday June 16, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 7, 1934, in New London to Guy and Marie (DeStefanis) Ricci. She married Louis F. Venditti Sr.; he survives her. Alma graduated from Fitch High School and received an associate degree from Mitchell College. She worked for Groton Utilities until her retirement.

Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com for service details, donation information and to sign the online register. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.

Published in The Day on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Live Streamed
JUN
27
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Colonel Ledyard Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
