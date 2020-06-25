Groton - Alma Theresa Ricci Venditti, 86, of Groton died at her home Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a long illness. Alma was born Jan. 7, 1934, in New London to Guy and Mary DeStefanis Ricci.
Alma graduated from Robert E Fitch Senior High School in 1951, and earned an associate's degree from Mitchell College in 1953. She married Louis F. Venditti Sr. and they celebrated 60 years of marriage May 14, 2020. She worked at the Bridge Drive-In, United Fuel, and Caldor Department Store, retiring from Groton Utilities in 1995. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church in Groton and served as a lector, a Eucharistic Minister and taught CCD. During her retirement Alma kept busy working at the Groton voting polls and as a part-time bookkeeper. She was also a Justice of the Peace and performed hundreds of weddings.
Alma is survived by her husband, Louis F Venditti Sr.; and their children, Yolanda (Scot) Bowes; Louis Jr. (Kristin) Venditti; Lisa (Mark) Robarge; Marie (David) Johnson; and Paul (Katelyn) Venditti; grandchildren, John (Ashley) Pescatello, Sean Bowes and his partner Julie Keegan, Gillian Bowes, Louis Venditti III and his fiancée Emily Watts, James Venditti, Kelly (Lexus) Gordon, Allison (Joshua) Gardea, Ava Johnson, Anthony Johnson; and great-grandsons, Jace Venditti and Roman Pescatello; sister Frances Smith; brother Donato (Ingrid) Ricci; brother-in-law Rudolph (Elizabeth) Venditti; sister-in-law Mary Venditti; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be Live Streamed at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020. Use ZOOM ID# 88050416908. A Graveside Service will be held for the public approximately Noon Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Colonel Ledyard Cemetery. Please obey the appropriate distancing requirements and masks must be worn.
For more on Alma and donation information, please visit byles.com.
Alma graduated from Robert E Fitch Senior High School in 1951, and earned an associate's degree from Mitchell College in 1953. She married Louis F. Venditti Sr. and they celebrated 60 years of marriage May 14, 2020. She worked at the Bridge Drive-In, United Fuel, and Caldor Department Store, retiring from Groton Utilities in 1995. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church in Groton and served as a lector, a Eucharistic Minister and taught CCD. During her retirement Alma kept busy working at the Groton voting polls and as a part-time bookkeeper. She was also a Justice of the Peace and performed hundreds of weddings.
Alma is survived by her husband, Louis F Venditti Sr.; and their children, Yolanda (Scot) Bowes; Louis Jr. (Kristin) Venditti; Lisa (Mark) Robarge; Marie (David) Johnson; and Paul (Katelyn) Venditti; grandchildren, John (Ashley) Pescatello, Sean Bowes and his partner Julie Keegan, Gillian Bowes, Louis Venditti III and his fiancée Emily Watts, James Venditti, Kelly (Lexus) Gordon, Allison (Joshua) Gardea, Ava Johnson, Anthony Johnson; and great-grandsons, Jace Venditti and Roman Pescatello; sister Frances Smith; brother Donato (Ingrid) Ricci; brother-in-law Rudolph (Elizabeth) Venditti; sister-in-law Mary Venditti; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be Live Streamed at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020. Use ZOOM ID# 88050416908. A Graveside Service will be held for the public approximately Noon Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Colonel Ledyard Cemetery. Please obey the appropriate distancing requirements and masks must be worn.
For more on Alma and donation information, please visit byles.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 25, 2020.