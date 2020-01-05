Home

Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
Alonzo S. "Al or Lonnie" Wilkinson Jr.


1928 - 2019
Alonzo S. "Al or Lonnie" Wilkinson Jr. Obituary
Gloucester, Va. - Alonzo S. Wilkinson Jr., also known as Lonnie or Al, 91, passed away Dec. 27, 2019, in Gloucester, Va. He was born in North Stonington, Jan. 7, 1928, to Mary Spezeske and Alonzo S. Wilkinson Sr. He resided in Uncasville before moving to Virginia in 2004.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean Sommer Wilkinson; his children, Jeffrey Wilkinson of Uncasville and Amy Miller (Raymond) of Newport News, Va.: his grandchildren, Jared Norton and Kaleigh Miller, also of Newport News; and his beloved dog Snoopy.

Al was a graduate of Stonington High School and Boston University. He served in the U.S. Army. From an early age, he worked with his father in the excavating business and later, owned his own business. He retired from General Dynamics, working as a crane operator.

He was an avid animal lover and many homeless cats and dogs found their forever home with him. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and pets, watching Uconn women's basketball and attending church. He was strong in his religious beliefs and also enjoyed political debating with anyone up for the challenge.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Audrey Ward (Richard) and Norma Quattromani (Francis); brother Ronald (Diane); and nephews, Francis Quattromani Jr. and Michael McDonough; and niece Candice Ward. He is survived by sisters: Deborah Moore (Terry), Beverly Nuttall (Albert), Jean Balish (Thomas), Dawn Ackley (Calvin) and Gayle Smith; brother and sister-in-law Carl and Carol Sommer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A visiting hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic.

Memorial donations may be made to Animal Aid Society, 80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton Va, 23666, or to the Salvation Army, 7057 Linda Circle, Hayes VA 23072.

To share a message of condolence or remembrance with his family, please visit www.dinotofuneral.com.
Published in The Day on Jan. 5, 2020
