Niantic - Alton Francis "Bunky" Rogers III, 54, passed away surrounded by his loved ones Nov. 7, 2019.
Alton was a father, son, brother, husband, papa, loyal friend, ambitious worker, and a strong, bright, charming, wise guy who was stubborn, but most of all, caring. Some may say he died the way he lived. He wrote his own rules, paved his own way, and, if you said he couldn't do it, he would make sure he did. Alton was the kind of man you wanted on your side. He was the kind of man you could trust, depend on and confide in. Someone you could call if you were in need; and he would help you in any way he knew how. A clever man you could learn from. A man who would tell you like it is for your own good. Alton lived 1,000 years in the 54 calendar years we had with him because he grabbed life by the handle bars and drove it like he stole it. Nothing slowed him down. He made every day count.
Alton enjoyed a hot black coffee with two ice cubes, the Weather Channel, tinkering on his American muscle cars and his dogs: Deegan, Jango, Ranger, Izzie and Mozart. He loved collecting antiques, a good steak with mac and cheese and every now and then, a large chocolate cone with crunch coating from DQ; and of course, inappropriate humor.
Of all the people he touched willing and unwilling, his most proud achievement in life was raising his daughters, Jennifer L. Rogers Wiese, Andrea F. Rogers and Karlin Goff. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Shyanne, Rooster, Kennedy and Kenzie; his wife Amy; sister-in-law Anna Bedri; his mother Anne Marie Rogers; his sister Kimberly Wadsworth; brother-in-law Bill Wadsworth; his nephews, Blake Wadsworth and Brett Wadsworth.
Auto Zone Inc. and Folger Coffee Company are devastated by the loss of Bunky, but in his own words spoken with a sarcastic smile, "This place sucks, I'm outta here."
A celebration of love will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14, at the Thomas Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic.
Published in The Day on Nov. 10, 2019