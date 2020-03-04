|
|
Uncasville - Alton T. Rogers Jr., 89, of Uncasville, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Geraldine L. Rogers to whom he was married for 70 years. They grew up together in Lisbon Falls, Maine and graduated from Lisbon High School in 1948.
Alton retired from the U.S. Navy after serving on numerous submarines. The last two were nuclear submarines, the USS Tullibee, and the USS Henry L. Stimson. He served as chief of the boat (COB) on both of these submarines. He received a commendation from the Navy for saving the life of a fellow shipmate involving an oxygen fire on the USS Stimson, while it was being built at General Dynamics Electric Boat. He also retired from AT&T after 20 years, and finished his career at United Nuclear in Montville.
His greatest joy was hunting with his boys. He was a ham radio operator with the call sign of WIVRT. Alton also managed a Babe Ruth baseball team in Mystic and served as secretary for the league. Mr. Rogers also was a member of the Arcadia Lodge of Masons in Durham, Maine for 64 years, as well as the Fleet Reserve Branch #20 in Groton.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children: Jill Rogers, Robert Rogers and his wife Marie Rogers, Marvin Rogers and his fiancé Amy St. Onge and Michael Rogers and his wife Sherry Rogers. He also leaves his grandchildren: Nicholas, Nathan and Nicole Witcraft, and Danielle Rogers; as well as seven great-grandchildren. Funeral Services and burial will be private. To leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 4, 2020