1/
Alvin L. Craig
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Groton - Alvin L. Craig, 89, of Groton passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Apple Rehabilitation in Old Saybrook.

He was born June 17, 1931, in Trinidad, West Indies.

Mr. Craig was employed for many years as a pharmaceutical technician at Pfizer.

Survivors include his wife, Merlyn Yvonne Craig of Groton.

A private graveside service was held in St. Mary Cemetery, New London. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London assisted the family with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved