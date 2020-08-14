Or Copy this URL to Share

Groton - Alvin L. Craig, 89, of Groton passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Apple Rehabilitation in Old Saybrook.



He was born June 17, 1931, in Trinidad, West Indies.



Mr. Craig was employed for many years as a pharmaceutical technician at Pfizer.



Survivors include his wife, Merlyn Yvonne Craig of Groton.



A private graveside service was held in St. Mary Cemetery, New London. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London assisted the family with the arrangements.



