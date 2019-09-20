|
|
Niantic - Alyce Andersen Trebra, 89, of Niantic passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, after a brief illness.
Alyce was born in New Haven in 1929, where she remained until she married and settled in Branford. In 1963 Alyce married Paul E. Trebra, and after a few years moved to Niantic. In 1978 Alyce went to work at the Millstone Nuclear Power Station, and what started out as a job, ended up as a career in Nuclear Records. She always said that this job opened up a new world for her, and was delighted when it allowed her to pursue her college education. "Big Al" was famous at Millstone for her sharp wit, as acerbic and bright as the yellow hardhat she proudly wore.
A prolific artist, she studied with many local teachers, and won awards for her work in acrylics and pastels, and most recently alcohol inks. She loved to teach, and was happiest in an exchange of ideas with her fellow artists. She was instrumental in founding the East Lyme Art League, and remained an active member until well after her retirement.
She and Paul loved to spend winters in South Carolina, where she introduced friends and family to beautiful North Myrtle Beach.
She loved to read, she was an outstanding cook and had a phenomenal sense of humor; she loved a good bottle of wine and always enjoyed a rousing political debate.
She survived by five children, Robert Reynolds of Branford, Cynthia Douglass (Bruce) of Maine, Richard Reynolds (Kitty) of North Branford, Tammy Trebra (John Hungate) of Beaverton, Ore., and Paula Trebra (Paul Levasseur) of Niantic; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Paul; and a son Christopher Reynolds. The many friends that she loved as her family will miss her always.
There will be no services at this time, as a memorial gathering for Alyce will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southeastern Connecticut.
Condolences may be shared on Alyce's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 20, 2019