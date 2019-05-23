Uncasville - Alys L. Royce, 77, a longtime Montville resident, died peacefully May 20, 2019. Born in Middletown June 11, 1941, she was the daughter of the late James and Eva (Malcarne) Sypher of Chester.



Alys enjoyed being a lifeguard and teaching swim lessons while growing up in Chester and was a longtime production manager of John Meyers and Jones of New York in Norwich and later retired from Thames Printing in Norwich where she worked as an executive assistant.



She met the love of her life while attending Central Connecticut State University in 1960. Alys married her beloved husband, Bruce M. Royce April 6, 1963, and recently celebrated 56 loving years. In addition to traveling and spending time with family and friends, Alys enjoyed cooking, gardening, golfing, swimming, and yoga.



She will be sadly missed, but remembered with love. In addition to her husband Bruce, she is survived by a son Scott Royce and his wife Kishan of Black Foot, Idaho; a daughter Kim Jacobs and her husband Matthew of Norwich; two brothers, James A. Sypher of Deep River and Ronald G. Sypher of Beverly Hills, Fla.; three grandchildren, Sarah E. Royce, Colin M. Jacobs, and Maeve A. Jacobs; as well as a great-grandson, Gerald L. Lemieux; and several nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the First Baptist Church, 239 W Main St, Norwich, followed by a reception from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Jensen's Community Center in Uncasville.



The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



The family is very grateful to the dedicated, compassionate, and talented doctors, nurses, and staff at Lawrence + Memorial, Yale New Haven, and Hartford Hospitals.



In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the . Published in The Day on May 23, 2019