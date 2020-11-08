1/1
Amanda Jay Olsen
Groton - Amanda Jay Olsen, 23, of Groton died unexpectedly at Yale New Haven Hospital Oct. 30, 2020.

She is survived by her parents, Christopher Olsen of Jewett City and Denise Shannon of Duncan, Ariz.; as well as her brother Matt Olsen; and sister Emily Shannon.

Amanda was born at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. She lived in Groton until she was eleven years old, and then she moved to Duncan, Ariz., with her mother and sister. She graduated from Duncan Unified High School in 2015. Shortly after she graduated from high school, she decided to return to Connecticut, where she met the love of her life, Jon Mencer. They were engaged to be married and planning their future.

She enjoyed camping and taking day trips with Jon. Among other things, she also liked animals, puzzles, video games, graphic design and art. She had a smile that would light up a room. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family will greet relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. Seating capacity limits, social distancing and face mask protocols will be in place.

Published in The Day on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dinoto Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
