Justin,



We were blessed to call you friend and you became family. Then you brought your beautiful wife to our events. What an amazing person she was. Her smile was infectious. We are so very sorry for the loss of your best friend/wife. The world has lost a very smart, beautiful, kind hearted sole. May she rest in peace and watch over you as you try to understand the why.



Much love,

Mike & Jenn Desjardin

Jennifer Desjardin

Friend