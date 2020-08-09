Ledyard - Ambrose Joseph Deveau Jr. of Ledyard and Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away July 18, 2020. He was born Jan. 25, 1928, the first-born child of Ambrose Joseph Deveau Sr. and Mary Barnes Deveau. Ambrose, his two brothers, Bernard and Robert, and two sisters, Yvonne and Eva Marie, had a happy childhood playing along the Mystic River. His siblings, Bernard Deveau, Robert Deveau and Yvonne Houle all have predeceased him.



On Dec. 23, 1950, Ambrose married his best friend, Martha Craig. They remained happily married for sixty-nine years. Ambrose and Martha were blessed with three children, Marles Deveau, Patricia Deveau and Ambrose Mark Deveau. Daughter, Marles Deveau, predeceased him Feb. 5, 2020. He was the best husband and father that his family could ever have dreamed of.



When Ambrose was seventeen, with World War II still going on, he joined the U.S. Navy and went to the Philippines until the end of the war. When he came home, he worked for various contractors in the region. When the Korean conflict was on, he joined the National Guard, and went with the local unit to Japan. After the Korean Conflict, he again worked for local builders, and then went to General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, where he became a general foreman for the carpenter department on the second shift. Ambrose retired in 2000; and he and his wife began to travel in their motor home settling in Zephyrhills, Fla. for the next thirty years.



Mr. Deveau was a charter member of the Mystic VFW, the EB Salaried Retiree Club, the Groton Elks Club, the Zephyrhills Moose Club and the Groton Sportsmen's Club.



Ambrose will be buried at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic, on a date to be determined.



