Waterford - Amelia D. "Millie" Deurloo, 94, of Waterford, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
She was born in London, England Feb. 25, 1925, the daughter of Joseph and Charlotte Elizabeth Bowman.
Millie was a veteran of World War II. She was a teleprinter and decoder in the British Women's Auxiliary Air Force at the Medmenham Air Base working under Sarah Churchill, Winston Churchill's daughter.
She met and married her husband Antonie in England and they immigrated to the United States in 1947 where they owned and operated the New England Bulb Company which later became Deurloo's Garden Center in Waterford. Millie was the last of our family who immigrated from England and Holland following World War II; which is the end of an era for our family.
She was a dedicated volunteer at several local organizations, primarily the Town of Waterford Meals on Wheels and St James Episcopal Church Jumble Shop. She was a founder and the first president of the Waterford Lioness Club.
She is survived by a son, Rick Deurloo (Kate) of Tolland; four daughters, Antoinette Grady (Marc), Robin Olbrys (Greg) and Heide Godin (Gerald) all of Waterford and Donna Deurloo (Devin) of Eugene, Ore.; a sister, Florence Rickards of Kent, England; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Satchel and her twin Bessie; a brother Joseph Bowman; and her granddaughter Alysia Godin.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at St. James Episcopal Church, corner of Huntington and Federal Streets, New London. Interment will be private. Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St. New London.
Donations in her memory may be directed to either the Waterford Senior Citizens Center, 15 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford, CT. 06385 or the Jumble Shop of St. James Episcopal Church, 79 Federal St., New London, CT. 06320.
Published in The Day on Oct. 3, 2019