Mystic - Amelia Go Lobrin, 76, of Mystic, beloved wife of the late Josefino Vergara Lobrin, died peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020, surrounded by her family. Amelia born and raised in Lipa City, Philippines, moved to the United States in the late 60s with her husband.



Amelia is survived by her daughter, son-in-law and grandson, Jennifer, Bradford and Jonathan White of Groton. She is a member of St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church and part of the Lay Carmelite Order.



Due to the pandemic a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, Groton. Her final resting place will be at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. At a later date, a Life Celebration luncheon will be held to honor Amelia. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.



