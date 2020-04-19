Home

Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Amelia J. (Traylor) Boggis

Amelia J. (Traylor) Boggis Obituary
Mystic - Amelia J. (Traylor) Boggis, 80, of Mystic, wife of 57 years to David "Skip" Boggis died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Born in Fyffe, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Midge and Flora (Garrett) Traylor.

She attended Mohegan Community College, earning her nursing degree, and was a registered nurse for 22 years at William W. Backus Hospital. Prior to living in Mystic, she resided in Preston for 33 years and Navarre Beach, Fla. for 15 years.

Amelia was a member of the CUMC in Groton and the NUMC in Navarre, Fla. She was an avid reader and a NY Yankees and Alabama Crimson Tide football fan. Amelia and David also enjoyed traveling for many years, vacationing to 31 different countries.

In addition to her husband, she leaves her three sons, Jeffrey Boggis (Donna) of Cumming, Ga., Gregory Boggis (Teresa) of Moody, Ala. and Joshua Boggis (Renee) of Tolland; and four grandchildren, Olivia, Alyssa, David and Brandon.

Services will be private at this time for Amelia. Please consider a donation in her memory to the We Care Ministry c/o the NUMC (www.navarre.church).
Published in The Day on Apr. 19, 2020
