Groton - Amorette Frink Proctor, 87, formerly of Great Neck Road, Waterford, currently of Groton, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Ms. Proctor was born December 7, 1931, in Norwich, the daughter of John and Gladys Frink. She was a longtime teacher in the New London school system. Retiring in 2001, as Head of the Social Studies Department at New London High School. She was a 1949 graduate of NFA in Norwich, and received both her bachelor's and master's degrees from Connecticut College in New London.
Besides her love of teaching, she was a devoted grandmother to her four granddaughters and an avid reader. She was also a daily devotee of walking her beloved Westie terrier, Gus.
Ms. Proctor is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Twedt and her husband David of Colchester; son Lance G. Proctor and his wife, Karen, of Waterford; and her four granddaughters, Rachel Twedt of Groton, Stephanie Twedt of Budd Lake, New Jersey, and Samantha and Sara Proctor both of Waterford.
Calling Hours will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in the Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London. A brief service will follow in funeral home.
Donations may be made in her memory to https://act.alz.org/Donation.
Published in The Day on Sept. 15, 2019