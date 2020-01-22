|
Groton Long Point - Amy McKay Murphy, 91, of Yonkers, N.Y. and Groton Long Point, died peacefully Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Amy was born in New York City March 3, 1928, the daughter of Francis and Isabel (Shields) McKay. She was raised in Rutherford N.J. and graduated from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in 1949.
She married "the boy next door," John P. Murphy, in October of 1953 and they settled in Crestwood, N.Y., where they raised their six children. While her children were growing up, Amy was active in the Annunciation Parish and the Bronxville Women's Club, where she served as the editor and advertising manager of "The Villager" magazine for many years. She enjoyed summers in Groton Long Point, where she played tennis and loved to sit on the beach for cocktails on Wednesday nights to watch the sailboat races with her friends. In later years, she was active with the Bronxville Seniors, playing bridge and attending numerous concerts and programs. She also delighted in her grandchildren and loved spending time with them whenever she could.
She is survived by her five sons, John (Elizabeth) of Eastchester, N.Y., Brian (Laura) of Bronxville, N.Y., Paul (Marilyn) of Manhasset, N.Y., Francis of Greenwich, and James of Brooksville, Fla. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, and their daughter Eileen. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, John, Erin, Mollie (Gavin), Matt (Gretchen), William (Lindsey), Stephen, Anne, Dennis, Gavin, Annie, and Robert and one great-grandson, Eli.
Calling Hours are between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. Friday, at the Fred H. McGrath & Son Funeral Home, Bronxville. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Annunciation Church, Crestwood.
Published in The Day on Jan. 22, 2020