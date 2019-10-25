|
|
|
Colchester - Amy Sue (Haas) Smith, 47, of Colchester, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, directly at St. Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Avene, Colchester, with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m.
Donations in Amy's name can be made to the , www.cancer.org/donate; or to the CT Humane Society https://give.cthumane.org.
For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Oct. 25, 2019