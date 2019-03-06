Norwich - Anastasia Helen Cunningham, of Henry St., passed away March 3, 2019, at her home.



She was born June 1, 1934, in Troy, N.Y., the daughter of the late Laurence and Mary (Murray) Vallee.



She married the late John F. Cunningham at St. Augustine Church in Troy, N.Y.; he passed away in 2007.



Anastasia began her career with AT&T in upstate N.Y. and then transferred to operator services in Norwich. She then worked as construction manager and supervisor of operator services. She ran the Hartford/Norwich/New London and Old Saybrook phone center. After her retirement in 1996, she volunteered at Backus Hospital and then worked as a bus driver for the town of Montville. She was a member of the Teamsters Local #493.



Above all, Anastasia loved her family as they were her number one priority; she enjoyed making her family happy.



Anastasia is survived by her son, Jack Cunningham and wife, Cheryl; daughter, Mary Berry and husband, Dwayne; sister E. Jane Casey and husband, George; grandchildren, Dwayne Berry Jr. and wife, Katie, Derek L. Berry and wife, Amanda, Abrielle Cunningham and Avaleigh Cunningham; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, John, Laurence, Matthew and Robert Valley; and her sisters Mary Kay Sesselman and Patricia Valley.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Rte 32, Montville. A calling hour will be held one hour prior from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery in Montville.



To leave a message of condolence for Anastasia's family, please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com