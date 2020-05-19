Anastasios P. "Stacy" Provatas
Westerly, R.I. - Anastasios "Stacy" P. Provatas, beloved husband for 46 years of Sharon (Young) Provatas, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 73.

Born in New Haven, he was the son of the late Pericles A. and Helen M. Provatas.

Having earned his Master's Degree in Accounting from UCONN, Stacy worked as an accountant at various companies for the majority of his career and later went on to be employed with the New London Day for over 20 years. Stacy enjoyed gardening and was an avid sports fan. He was also a life member of the Calabrese Society.

Besides his loving wife Sharon, he leaves behind two daughters, Kristie M. Vasilchik and husband Phillip of Westerly, R.I. and Stephanie A. Provatas of Cranston, R.I.; two grandchildren, Mikaela M. Woll and Nelson Vasilchik; as well as many nieces and nephews. Stacy devoted his life to his family and will be forever loved and missed.

All services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Day on May 19, 2020.
