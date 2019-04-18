|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Our Grandson Gavin Broccoli 1st Anniversary with the Lord His Grandmother Catherine "Punkin" Morth 15th Anniversary with the Lord The Lord took you (Gavin) to your Heavenly home on your mother's (Michelle's) birthday, where there is no more pain or suffering. Gavin, please give your Gram a big hug and kiss today on what would have been our 60th Wedding Anniversary. Till we meet again, with eternal love, Larry "Pop" and Family
Published in The Day on Apr. 18, 2019