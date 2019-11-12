|
|
Gales Ferry - Andre Fortin, 86, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at L + M Hospital in New London. He was born on Aug. 2, 1933, in St. Romain, Canada to the late Regis and Imelda (Rousseau) Fortin.
He married Fernande (Morin) June 2, 1962, at St. Honore' Church in Quebec. She predeceased him in 2013.
As a young man, Andre was a lumberjack in Canada and upstate New York, and operated his own small engine repair business as well. He and his wife moved to the U.S. in 1964, and then opened his business, Fortin Drywall, Inc., in 1967, retiring in 2012.
He is survived by his sons, Pierre Fortin, Tom Fortin and wife Raschida; brothers, Albert and Jacque; sisters, Louisette, Clemance, Lucille and Lorette; and step granddaughter Jessica Franklin and husband Rhodni; four step great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. In addition to his parents, Andre was predeceased by four brothers.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov 15, at the Church and Allen Funeral Home at 136 Sachem St. in Norwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1650 Route 12 in Gales Ferry. Burial will immediately follow at Avery Stoddard Cemetery in Gales Ferry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.churchandallen.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 12, 2019