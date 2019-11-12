Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Resources
More Obituaries for Andre Fortin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andre Fortin


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andre Fortin Obituary
Gales Ferry - Andre Fortin, 86, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at L + M Hospital in New London. He was born on Aug. 2, 1933, in St. Romain, Canada to the late Regis and Imelda (Rousseau) Fortin.

He married Fernande (Morin) June 2, 1962, at St. Honore' Church in Quebec. She predeceased him in 2013.

As a young man, Andre was a lumberjack in Canada and upstate New York, and operated his own small engine repair business as well. He and his wife moved to the U.S. in 1964, and then opened his business, Fortin Drywall, Inc., in 1967, retiring in 2012.

He is survived by his sons, Pierre Fortin, Tom Fortin and wife Raschida; brothers, Albert and Jacque; sisters, Louisette, Clemance, Lucille and Lorette; and step granddaughter Jessica Franklin and husband Rhodni; four step great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. In addition to his parents, Andre was predeceased by four brothers.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov 15, at the Church and Allen Funeral Home at 136 Sachem St. in Norwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1650 Route 12 in Gales Ferry. Burial will immediately follow at Avery Stoddard Cemetery in Gales Ferry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.churchandallen.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andre's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Allen Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -