Saint Augustine, Fla. - Andrea Ellen (Perrow) Rumery, 73, of Saint Augustine, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Backus Hospital in Norwich, due to complications from pneumonia.
Andrea "Andie" was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, Mom, and Grammom. She was born July 14, 1946, in Millinocket, Maine to Janet (Raymond) Perrow and Everett Perrow. She grew up in a thriving paper mill town, enjoying her winters ice skating and her summers at the Perrow family camp on Millinocket Lake.
Andrea married the love of her life and best friend Barry Sept. 4, 1971. Their love for each other transcended into their wonderful and loving children, Steven M. Rumery and wife Cynthia JB Rumery of Glastonbury, and Tricia A. (Rumery) Rust and husband Steven R. Rust of West Warren, Mass., and Grammom and Poppy's incredible 15 grandchildren.
Andrea devoted herself to her family and friends, and she was a volunteer organizer and fundraiser for many of her children's school clubs and activities. Lively and warm, Andie loved to entertain and hosted many memorable dinners and parties. Her natural style and impeccable taste in fashion, wine, and food inspired everyone who knew and loved her. In her free time, Andie enjoyed knitting, quilting, and writing projects, and collecting vintage and unusual cookbooks.
Andie also loved to travel. To celebrate retirement, she and Barry took a cruise from London to Boston, enjoying ports across the North Atlantic. However, no matter where she and Barry went, there was always a calling to return to the Perrow family camp, where a sense of family belonging was renewed, and fresh memories made.
Andrea is survived by two sisters, Susan Perrow of Bangor, Maine and Teresa (Perrow) Breton of Wildwood, Fla.; and two brothers, Leroy Perrow of Lady Lake, Fla. and Mark Perrow of Hamden, Maine.
Andrea's calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Mystic Funeral Home on Route 1 Mystic. Her Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Patrick Church, 32 East Main St., Mystic.
At a future date to be scheduled, interment of her ashes will occur in Millinocket cemetery, overlooking the radiant summit of Mt. Katahdin, after a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martin of Tours Church in Millinocket, ME.
Memorial donations may be sent to ().
Published in The Day on Jan. 17, 2020