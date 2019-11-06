Home

Andrew Judson West Jr.


1930 - 2019
Andrew Judson West Jr. Obituary
Jupiter, Fla. - Andrew Judson West Jr. passed away Nov. 2, 2019, in Jupiter, Fla. His wife of 64 years, Melba E. West, predeceased him in 2013. A former resident of Groton, he is survived by his daughters Kimberly West Berg of Tequesta, Fla. and Teresa West Montminy and her husband Paul D. Montminy of Jupiter, Fla.

Andrew was a long-time, on-off resident of Groton, where he was active in the Pleasant Valley Fire District as president, the Pleasant Valley Elementary School PTA, in the Shennecossett Yacht Club, and other civic organizations. He was a member of the Charity and Relief Lodge #72 of the Masons in Mystic for more than 25 years. His oil paintings of sailing ships were commissioned by several businesses for prominent display in the Mystic area as well as in Kings Bay, Ga.

His military career started when he joined the United States Army with the 82nd Airborne. He also served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict, and later in the Connecticut National Guard during peacetime.

His career as a mechanical engineer for General Dynamics Electric Boat spanned many years from designing key piping components on the Nautilus to managing the construction and operation of various types of power plants all of the world. He and his wife Melba traveled the United States and Europe extensively before retiring to Jupiter, Fla. for golf and deep-sea fishing with his sons-in-law.

A private burial will take place at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta, Fla. accompanied by a military honor guard. A memorial service will be held in Connecticut at a later date.
Published in The Day on Nov. 6, 2019
