|
|
|
Norwich - Andrew Levander, 62, passed away peacefully after a brief illness Oct. 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Alabama May 30, 1957.
He graduated from NFA in 1975 and continued his education at UCONN, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry. He was employed at the State of CT Department of Health for 35 years, retiring in 2017.
Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave., Norwich. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Turnpike, Norwich.
Published in The Day on Oct. 17, 2019