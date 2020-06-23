Niantic - Andrew Michael "Mike" Schindler of Niantic, who spent his career in New London passed away May 17, 2020. He was born Jan. 3, 1942, in Tallahassee, Fla. the son of Andrew Richard and Doris Marie Schindler, both of Hudson, N.H.



He is survived by his wife Mary Beth of Southbury; and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy and husband Willis Brucker, Elizabeth and husband John Lavoie, and Jane Schindler. In addition, he is survived by his sister-in-law from his first marriage, Charlene Perry; and Mary Beth's daughters, Maggie Bohlman and Amy Roberts; and the grandchildren they shared, Max, Oscar and Lola Rose Roberts and Charlie Bohlman. He was the beloved uncle to Katherine, Trevor, and Willis M. Brucker, Amanda Quigley, Jeffrey Lavoie, and Rebecca Skowyra. He was predeceased by his daughter Meg Anne; and her mother, his first wife, Martha Dunn.



Mike grew up in an Air Force family and travelled throughout his childhood both nationally and internationally, including Germany and the Philippines. He graduated from Billerica Memorial High School in 1960 and Lowell Technological Institute in 1964 with a degree in Electrical Engineering.



After graduation, Mike began his civilian Navy career in New London, at the Naval Underwater Sound Lab as a Junior Engineer in underwater acoustic programs for submarines.



As he matured in his career, he was recognized by the Navy as an expert in the performance, testing, and application of acoustic warfare systems, many of which are incorporated into today's submarine sonar systems. He was selected in the 1980s to provide direct consultation to the Submarine Development Squadron at the U.S. Navy Submarine Base in Groton.



Mike received his ham radio license at age thirteen in Colorado Springs, Colo., and was recognized for 60 years as a ham operator by the Quarter Century Wireless Association and served as president of the Connecticut chapter of the QCWA, and twice as a board member.



The Northeast Coast drew Mike to sailing adventures in his 38-foot Ericson for many summers. He later would pilot his power boat to various stops on the Cape and his favorite island, Cuttyhunk, Mass. with golden retriever Molly in tow. He and Mary Beth spent many years sea kayaking and made numerous friends within the Tuesday Night Paddlers Club out of Noank with trips to Fishers Island, Old Lyme, Mystic and nearby environs.



Mike earned his private pilot's license after college and spent many years piloting his beloved single-engine Cardinal throughout New England. A highlight of his flying career was attending the EAA airshow in Oshkosh, Wis. with his wife Mary Beth. The year of their visit there were 12,000 small planes with attendees camping under the wings of their aircraft. A four-day airshow provided the entertainment with many warbirds and experimental small aircraft on display.



Mike spent his last two years at Aurora Rehabilitation Center in Derry, N.H., where he received compassionate care from the staff for which we are deeply grateful.



A memorial service, which he richly deserves, will be scheduled when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Notice will be given.



