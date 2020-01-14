Home

Andrew Thomas McCarthy Jr. Obituary
Niantic - Andrew Thomas McCarthy Jr., 79, of Niantic, husband of Kathleen Lineen McCarthy, died Jan. 12, 2020, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, in St. Agnes Church. Interment will be private on a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation; ; or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 14, 2020
