Groton - Angel Kindred of Groton died Saturday, June 6, 2020, peacefully at home.



She was born in her beloved Leon, Mexico Oct. 2, 1965. She moved to the United States in the late '90s. She was a traveler and lived in many states before settling in Connecticut. She was also a world traveler, a wonder, and an adventurous free spirit.



She loved photography, hiking, dancing, music, art, flowers, birds, beaches and watching the sunsets. She truly loved life.



Angel is survived by her mother Vicenta Cisneros; her two sons, Gerson and Cesar Estrada; and her daughter Liliana Estrada; as well as two sisters; and three brothers. She is also survived by the love of her life, her companion James Gooch.



She is predeceased by her father Francisco Torrez.



All services will be private for the family.



The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.



