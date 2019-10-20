Home

Angel M. Caban


1952 - 2019
Angel M. Caban Obituary
New London - Angel M. Caban born Nov. 8, 1952, in New York, passed away peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital Oct. 13, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Angel graduated from New London Adult and Continuing Education and was his class valedictorian. He worked at Thames Valley Steel until they closed, and then went to work for The Day of New London.

Angel is survived by his daughters, Barbara Caban of Long Island, N.Y. and Cynthia Caban of New London; his sons, Mitiya Wright of Long Island and Matthew Caban. He is also survived by his brothers, Jose Caban, Juan Caban, and Hector and wife Lisa Aquino; his sisters, Anna Caban, Eleuteria and husband Tommy Aquino Warren from Alabama. He also leaves behind his nieces, Shonda, Destiny Caban, Amanda and husband Justin Shaw, Jasmine, Yolanda Arroyo, Lisa Robinson, Maritza and Maria Demerell, Maria Rivera, Maria Ramos, Ariella Aquino, Selina Smoke and husband Antonio Smoke; and nephews, Tommy Warren Jr., Hector Aquino, Jorge River and Luis Ramos; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Angel is predeceased by his mother Maria Luisa Caban-Aquino; father Primitivo Caban; and stepfather Hector M. Aquino Sr.; brother Jorge L. Rivera; and sister Esther Caban Demerell.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 4 p.m. Nov. 3, 2019, at the VFW Post 189, 110 Garfield Ave., in New London.
Published in The Day on Oct. 20, 2019
