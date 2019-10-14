Home

Angela Culotta Manizza


1925 - 2019
Angela Culotta Manizza Obituary
Bristol - Angela (Culotta) Manizza, 94, of Bristol, wife of David J. Thormahlen of Bristol, and widow of Gaspar "Gus" Manizza, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Ingraham Manor, Bristol. Angela was born in New London, July 23, 1925, and was a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Marianna (Perrone) Culotta.

She was raised and went to school in New London where she later worked for the New London Board of Education before retiring. She also lived in Waterford before moving to Bristol in 2018. She enjoyed volunteering with Seniors Helping Seniors after retirement.

In addition to her husband, Angela is survived by a son Robert Manizza and wife, Kathy of Winston-Salem, N.C.; a granddaughter Suzanne Manizza-Roszak and husband, Jonny Roszak; a great-grandson Sander Roszak; step-sons: David Thormahlen and wife, Tammy, and Scott Thormahlen and wife, Brenda; and grandchildren: Amy, Jeremy, Jon, Tyler, Kaitlyn, and Keegan; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings: Dominic Culotta, Mary Hudson, Connie Rivnak, Rose Brown and Josephine Bennett.

Funeral services will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol at 12 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16th. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in New London. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home betweem 11 and 12 a.m. Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , ATTN: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

Please visit Angela's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Day on Oct. 14, 2019
